Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for May 11: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 3-0 (+2.88 units)

Season 40-49-1 (-11.05 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key Trends in Today's MLB Matchups

Road Favorites - Padres -270 at Rockies, Braves -200 at Pirates, Phillies -170 at Guardians

Home Favorites (Largest) - Mariners -160 vs Blue jays, Astros -150 vs Reds

Totals - Padres/Rockies 11.0-11.5, Yankees/Athletics 9.5-10.0, Dodgers/Dbacks 9.5

Phillies/Guardians 7.5-8.0, Rangers/Tigers 7.5

Weather Conditions and Their Impact on MLB Betting Odds

Overall this is looking like a very warm day, but could be negated with high air pressure.

Marlins/White Sox, Rangers/Tigers, and Phillies/Guardians are all in the 50-60s, but with high air pressure making them pitcher friendly environments.

+++ Yankees/Athletics 19 mph winds blowing out; 77-79 degrees (total has moved significantly from 9.5 to 10.5 in most spots)

Brewers/Rays 50 percent chance of rain; 86 degrees

MLB Line Movement

Nationals -19, Giants -14, Marlins -16, Padres -112 (yes, -112 from -238 to -350), Yankees -15

Yankees/Athletics from 9.5 to 10.5

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/11/25)

Top 5 (Mets, Padres, Yankees, Dodgers, Astros). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Angels, Marlins, Dbacks, White Sox, Nationals). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

MLB Sunday Best Bets and Predictions

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies Picks

I am not sure how much I need to write about this game because the Rockies are a complete joke of a MLB franchise right now. The moneylines and totals are going to get out of control as this game has moved from -240 to -350.

At this point how can you back the Rockies in any situation? I will look at the same play I used on Friday night with the Padres OVER 3.5 runs F5 because that is the only wager with remote value.

Their moneyline, run line, and team totals are all juiced up and I would rather just pass.

MLB Best Bets: Padres OVER 3.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Check out one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels Picks

The Orioles continue to rank dead last against lefties with a wRC+ of 49. The Angels are not very good either with a bottom 5 wRC+ against righties. Tyler Anderson has pitched solid so far with a 2.68 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. Zach Eflin, who has missed the last month with a lat injury is set to return today. He has made just three starts all solid but nothing spectacular.

These are two very offensively challenged teams to say the least (Orioles vs LHP) and I will not go beyond five innings due to the bullpens.

MLB Best Bet: Orioles/Angels UNDER 4.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

Check out ESPN BET for MLB odds and use the ESPN BET promo code for a great welcome offer.

Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Picks

I will pick on teams that can not hit lefties all day long, and the Pirates are one of them with a 65 wRC+. You can argue that pitching handedness doesn't matter when it comes to the Pirates and I wouldn't push back. The Pirates have scored 21 runs in their last 10 games (2.1 runs per game).

We get an inflated run total here at 8.5, and I think it could be to the perception of the Braves offense against Carmen Mlodzinski. But with Chris Sale on the other side against this putrid Pirates lineup that just "fired" their manager, I can see this being a 5-2 type game. Both games in this series have had a 3-2 score.

MLB Best Bet: Pirates/Braves UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -115)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

MLB Picks Recap