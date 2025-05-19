Carson Benge News: Pushing for promotion

Benge went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI for High-A Brooklyn on Sunday.

The 22-year-old appears to be ready for his next challenge. Over his last 20 games for the Cyclones, Benge is slashing .382/.495/.618 with three homers and eight steals in 10 attempts, and he's drawn more walks (18) than strikeouts (15). The 2024 first-round pick is only 47 games into his pro career, but a promotion to Double-A Binghamton would seem to be right around the corner.