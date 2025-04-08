Carson Rucker News: Opens season at Single-A

Rucker (shoulder) has appeared in two of Single-A Lakeland's first three games of the season, going 4-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored.

Rucker missed most of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery in May to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but he's made a full recovery from the injury in advance of the 2025 campaign. The 20-year-old is expected to handle an everyday role at third base for Lakeland this season.