Farm Futures: Breakout Rookie Level Hitters

Written by 
James Anderson 
Updated on May 9, 2024 3:53PM EST

This article is part of our Farm Futures series.

Yophery Rodriguez and Alfredo Duno have been aggressively assigned to Single-A this season, but their peers from the 2023 international signing class began play in the Arizona and Florida complex leagues less than a week ago. There were also a handful of 2023 high school draftees who are being eased into things in rookie ball, while most of their peers began the year at Single-A. We also have the next wave of exciting teenage hitters from the Jan. 15, 2024 international signing class beginning their pro careers in the Dominican Summer League, with the exception of Leodalis De Vries, who was jumped all the way to Single-A to start his pro career.

I can't get in-person or video looks at what's happening on the backfields in the spring or in fall instructs, so I have to rely on the reporting from places like Baseball America and FanGraphs for information on these players beyond what they put up in official DSL games last season. While we know we're working with minimal accurate intel on these players, we also know that every summer, a dozen or more prospects shoot up rankings based on what they do in the ACL, FCL and DSL. 

What I've tried to do here is give you my personal watch lists for each of these leagues, plus some rookie-level pitchers worth paying attention to. I've also noted the strengths and weaknesses for each of these players (+ is good, - is bad, blank is N/A or neutral).

What I've tried to do here is give you my personal watch lists for each of these leagues, plus some rookie-level pitchers worth paying attention to. I've also noted the strengths and weaknesses for each of these players (+ is good, - is bad, blank is N/A or neutral). While we may have an OK idea of a player's tools and skill at this stage, the scouting reports on 17- and 18-year-old hitters can evolve rapidly and drastically, as every few weeks represents a large percentage of their pro samples. 

Trying to jump on breakout rookie-level hitters is always a popular dynasty-league tactic this time of year, and my hope with this article is to provide you a sense of what each of these prospects brings to the table. There will be guys who break out and are not listed in this article, but that doesn't mean that they aren't legitimate prospects -- I wanted to narrow the focus here somewhat. Let me know whose rookie-league stat line is catching your eye in the comments, on Twitter or on Discord.

For those interested, I previewed the rookie leagues with Chris Welsh on last week's Prospect Podcast:

Arizona Complex League

 ProspectTeamPositionPerformanceAge/LevelPedigreeHitPowerSpeedBody
1Felnin CelestenSEASSN/A ++ ++++++
2Rayner AriasSFRF++ ++++++ +
3Joendry VargasLAD3B/SS++ +++++ +
4Walker MartinSF3B/SSN/A--++ +++
5Eduardo QuinteroLADCF++ ++++++++
6Robert CalazCOLRF/LF++ ++ ++ +
7Jose PirelaCLECF/RF/LF+++ ++++
8Welbyn FranciscaCLE2B/SS+++++++ +-
9Braylin MorelTEXRF++   ++  
10Pedro CatuyARICF+  + ++++
11Derniche ValdezCHCSS/2B/3B- ++-++ 
12Yeremi CabreraTEXLF++---++  
13Adrian GilCHW1B/3B++ --+++--
14Sammy StafuraCINSS----++-+++
15Sheng-En LinCINSS/CF/RHP- ++-+ 
16Ramon RamirezKCC++ --++- 
17Eric BitontiMIL3B/RF/1B- +-++- 
18Luis MerejoCLE1B/RF+++++++- 
19Yassel SolerARI3B/1B/2B  +++ ---
20George WolkowCHWRF  +-++---
21Angel CepedaCHC2B/3B  ++   
22Javier MogollonCHW2B++ -++ --
23Elias MedinaLAD3B/SS+   +++ 
24Gian ZapataARIRF/CF- ++-++  
25Abraham NunezCHWLF/RF/CF+ ++ + 
26Derek BernardCOLLF+  -+--
27Arnaldo LantiguaLADLF/RF/CF  + +  
28Filippo Di TuriMILSS/2B  +++-  
29Pedro IbarguenMIL2B/LF/3B+++--    
30Dario LaverdeLAAC+- ++ --

Rayner Arias (wrist) and Pedro Catuy (lower-body) are both sidelined to begin the ACL season. Felnin Celesten, Yeremi Cabrera, Braylin Morel, Sheng-En Lin, Sammy Stafura and Derniche Valdez are some of the most notable hitters off to good starts, but the samples are so small, the leaderboards can change very quickly. With someone like Alexander Albertus, who is repeating the ACL as a 19-year-old after dominating there last year while he awaits an assignment to Single-A, it's fairly irrelevant how he performs (as long as he performs well), since we already know he can handle this level. I'm really interested to see what's going on with Walker Martin. He's too old to have been legitimately assigned to the ACL, and he hasn't played in any games, so I'm hoping he's just banged up or something and they're waiting to send him to Single-A.

Florida Complex League

 ProspectTeamPositionPerformanceAge/LevelPedigreeHitPowerSpeedBody
1Jose PerdomoATLSSN/A++++++ + 
2Yoeilin CespedesBOS2B/3B++ ++++++--
3Brailer GuerreroTBRF/1B +++++++---
4Starlyn CabaPHISS+ ++++-++-
5Enmanuel BonillaTORRF/LF+ +++++  
6Jeremy RodriguezNYM2B/SS+++++++ ++
7Brando MayeaNYYCF  ++++ +++
8Andres ValorMIACF+ + +++++
9Jose MonzonTB2B/SS+ +++   
10Luis GuanipaATLCF- ++-++++
11Erick LaraTB3B/SS+++--++ +
12Branny De OleoNYM2B/SS+---++  +
13Mario BaezATL2B/SS+++ ++-++-
14Franklin AriasBOSSS+ +++-+ 
15Carson RuckerDET3B/SS -- -+++
16Estuar SueroPITCF/RF-- +--+++
17Eduardo TaitPHIC+++- +-- 
18Joshua LiranzoBAL3B +++    
19Anibal SalasDETRF/LF+ + + -
20Luis AlmeydaBALSS/2B/3B-+++-+  
21Simon JuanNYMRF-- ++-++  
22Fabian LopezMIASS- +- + 
23Yordany De Los SantosPIT3B/SS -++-+ +
24Angel PerezPIT1B/C++  ++ -
25Dameury PenaMIN2B+ --++---
26Bryan AcunaMIN3B/SS -  +   + 
27Enrique JimenezDETC  +++   
28Sam ShawTORLF/2B --     
29A.J. EwingNYMLF/2B/CF --     

Jose Perdomo (undisclosed) and Brando Mayea (undisclosed) are both sidelined to start the season, and with Perdomo on the 60-day injured list, it's possible that his injury is serious enough that he'll miss the entire complex-league season. Enmanuel Bonilla, Brailer Guerrero, Starlyn Caba, Jeremy Rodriguez and Jose Monzon are off to great starts, so that's where I'd look first if you want to speculate on one of these guys.

Dominican Summer League

 ProspectTeamPositionAge/LevelPedigreeHitPowerSpeedBody
1Paulino SantanaTEXCF/RF/LF +++++++++
2Dawel JosephSEASS++++++++
3Adolfo SanchezCINCF/RF +++++++
4Francisco VilorioNYYRF/CF ++ +++ 
5Jorge QuintanaMILSS +++ +++
6Luis CovaMIACF ++++++++
7Dexters PeraltaNYYSS++++ +++
8Emil MoralesLAD3B/RF/LF +++++  
9Fernando CruzCHCSS ++ ++ 
10Yandel RicardoKCSS/3B ++++ +
11Bralyn BrazobanPITCF/RF ++ +++
12Yovanny RodriguezNYMC ++++  
13Adriel RadneyARIRF/CF++++ + ++
14Victor HurtadoWASRF/LF+++ ++  
15Alfredo BenzanARISS/3B ++++++
16Elvin GarciaBALSS ++++++
17Yairo PadillaSTLSS+++++ ++
18Carlos CarrasquelBOS3B ++++  
19Edward LantiguaNYMCF/RF ++++++
20Naibel MarianoCIN3B ++ ++  
21Angel FelizWAS3B ++ ++  
22Robert AriasCLECF/LF ++++-++
23Gabriel RodriguezCLESS+++ ++
24Cristian ArguellesCOLCF/LF++++  +
25Daiber De Los SantosMINSS/CF ++-+++++
26Leonardo PinedaTBLF/CF ++ ++ 
27Eduardo BeltreMINCF/RF/LF ++ ++ 
28Richard MaticNYY3B+++++  
29Joswa LugoLAA3B/SS ++ ++  
30Jesus PintoDETCF +  ++
31Ashly AndujarCOLSS+++++   
32Emilio SanchezBAL2B/3B/SS ++++  
33Jhonny LevelSFSS ++ + 
34Belfi RiveraARICF ++  + 
35Stiven MartinezBALRF/1B+++ ++  
36Jesus MadeMIL3B/SS++ +  
37Jalvin AriasPHIRF/LF/CF ++-++  
38Anderson NavasPHIC   ++  
39Vladimir AsencioBOSCF/LF +++- -
40Jhonayker UgarteKC3B/SS ++++  
41Anderson PaulaHOURF/LF + ++  
42Luis PenaMILSS/2B +  ++ 
43Andreimi AntunezTBSS  +-+ 
44Edgar MonteroOAK3B/SS ++ +  
45Jose RamosOAKCF ++  ++
46Curley MarthaTEXSS/2B/3B ++   
47Pascual ArchilaTORLF/CF ++   
48Franklin RojasTORC +++   
49Leandro RomeroSEASS +-+  
50Eduardo HerreraCHW3B/1B ++-++---
51Nestor MirandaDET1B/3B--++-++----
52Junior AriasTORRF/LF +-+-- 
53Angel GuzmanTORSS/2B ++   

If you want to read up on these players, check out Ben Badler's work at BA. Covering DSL prospects before they play in official games is an impossible job, and Ben is the best in the business. Age appropriate for the DSL is 17 years old. If a player is older than 17 and making their pro debut in the DSL, there could be a good reason, like a visa issue, for them not being stateside, but it's a big red flag if an 18- or 19-year-old hitter is repeating the DSL. For pedigree, I'm basically judging based on signing bonus. Santana will likely head to the Arizona Complex League after a couple weeks in the DSL, and if any of these other guys get similar promotions midway through the DSL season, that's a big mark in their favor. 

Pitchers Worth Tracking

ACL

Jeter Martinez - SEA

Cole Schoenwetter - CIN

Hyun-Seok Jang - LAD

Hiro Wyatt - KC

Jesus Tillero - LAD

FCL

Zander Mueth - PIT

Jose Urbina - TB

Paul Wilson - DET

Blake Dickerson - DET

Dylan Questad - MIN

Jerson Alejandro - NYY

David Matoma - PIT

Trevor Harrison - TB

DSL

Yander Maria - CHC

Orlando Suarez - CHW

Jose Paulino - MIA

Humberto Cruz - SD

Branneli Franco - STL

Rostering pitchers in rookie ball is not something I'd advise in most dynasty leagues, but these pitchers have enough upside to justify at least keeping tabs on how they're performing. The top pitchers in this group could quickly move to Single-A if they have early success in rookie ball.

I know Henry Lalane and Carlos Lagrange are listed as being on the Yankees' Florida Complex League roster, but they're both injured, and I assume Lalane, and probably Lagrange, would be sent to Single-A Tampa once they're healthy.

