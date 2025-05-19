Fantasy Baseball
Casey Mize headshot

Casey Mize Injury: Tracking toward Saturday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Mize (hamstring) threw a five-inning simulated game Monday and is on track to rejoin the Tigers' rotation Saturday against the Guardians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers lost Reese Olson (finger) to the 15-day injured list Monday but will get a reinforcement with Mize poised to return this weekend. Mize has been shelved since mid-May with a left hamstring strain.

Casey Mize
Detroit Tigers
