Casey Mize News: Orioles-Tigers postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 2:15pm

Mize and the Tigers won't face the Orioles on Friday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's contest will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader, and Mize will start on the mound in the early game, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. The 27-year-old righty will be looking to maintain his strong positive momentum during his next outing, as he currently boasts a 2.22 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through 24.1 innings across his first four starts.

