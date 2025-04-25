Casey Mize News: Orioles-Tigers postponed

Mize and the Tigers won't face the Orioles on Friday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Friday's contest will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader, and Mize will start on the mound in the early game, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. The 27-year-old righty will be looking to maintain his strong positive momentum during his next outing, as he currently boasts a 2.22 ERA and 0.95 WHIP through 24.1 innings across his first four starts.