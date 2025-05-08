Casey Mize News: Strikes out eight in win

Mize (6-1) allowed a run on three hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Mize threw 86 pitches (63 strikes) and was never really challenged by the Rockies' offense. The Tigers gave him plenty of help with nine runs over the first three innings. This was Mize's fourth straight win and his third quality start this season. The right-hander is at a 2.53 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB across 42.2 innings over seven starts. Mize's control has been a big positive early in the season, and he'll look to keep things rolling in his next projected start at home versus the Red Sox.