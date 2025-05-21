Fantasy Baseball
Cavan Biggio News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Biggio is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.

Biggio had started each of the Royals' last four games against right-handed pitching (two in left field, two at designated hitter), but begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench as the Giants send righty Logan Webb to the hill. Vinnie Pasquantino is at DH and Mark Canha is in left field for Wednesday's matinee.

