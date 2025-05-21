Cavan Biggio News: Absent from lineup
Biggio is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in San Francisco.
Biggio had started each of the Royals' last four games against right-handed pitching (two in left field, two at designated hitter), but begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench as the Giants send righty Logan Webb to the hill. Vinnie Pasquantino is at DH and Mark Canha is in left field for Wednesday's matinee.
