Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cedric Mullins headshot

Cedric Mullins Injury: On bench due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 10:08am

Mullins isn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers since he's feeling under the weather, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The center fielder has apparently been battling the ailment for the past few days, and he'll receive a well-deserved break after playing all 18 innings of Saturday's doubleheader. Dylan Carlson will take over for Mullins in center field Sunday.

Cedric Mullins
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now