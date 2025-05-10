Cedric Mullins News: Bumped down lineup

Mullins will start in center field and bat sixth against the Angels on Saturday.

Mullins has occupied the leadoff spot for the majority of the season. He has struggled at the plate as of late (1-for-26 with a solo home run and seven strikeouts over his last seven games), which has prompted Orioles manager Brandon Hyde to move the 30-year-old center fielder down to the sixth spot in the lineup. Jackson Holliday will serve as Baltimore's leadoff hitter for Saturday's contest.