Charlie Morton Injury: Falls ill Thursday

Morton wasn't present for Thursday's full-squad workout due to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Provided the ailment isn't anything too severe, Morton should resume working out with the Orioles within the next few days. After signing a one-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore over the winter, Morton is expected to open his age-41 season as the Orioles' No. 3 starter behind Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin.