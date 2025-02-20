Fantasy Baseball
Charlie Morton headshot

Charlie Morton Injury: Falls ill Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Morton wasn't present for Thursday's full-squad workout due to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Provided the ailment isn't anything too severe, Morton should resume working out with the Orioles within the next few days. After signing a one-year, $15 million deal with Baltimore over the winter, Morton is expected to open his age-41 season as the Orioles' No. 3 starter behind Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin.

