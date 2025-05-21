Fantasy Baseball
Charlie Morton headshot

Charlie Morton News: Re-entering rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 8:37am

Morton will start for the Orioles on Friday in Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Morton pitched well after taking over for an ineffective Kyle Gibson on Saturday versus the Nationals, striking out six over 4.1 innings of one-run ball. He's yielded only two runs with a 12:2 across his last 9.1 relief innings and will now get another shot in the Orioles rotation.

