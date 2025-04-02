Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chas McCormick headshot

Chas McCormick News: Started three of last four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

McCormick went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Giants.

McCormick was reportedly on the roster bubble to close spring training, and he started only one of Houston's first four games. However, he's now manned center field in three of the team's last four matchups, costing Jake Meyers playing time. The duo seem likely to continue to split playing time for the foreseeable future, limiting the potential fantasy value of both.

Chas McCormick
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now