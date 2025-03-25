Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update

This article is part of our Spring Training Job Battles series.

It's Campbell at the keystone, as the top prospect won the job despite a relatively lackluster spring training. The Red Sox felt he was taking better

Povich will round out the Orioles' rotation while Grayson Rodriguez (elbow) recovers, at least for now. He beat out Albert Suarez , who will shift to the bullpen. Baltimore also brought back an old friend in Gibson, who is expected to join the rotation around May 1. While Gibson could bump Povich from the rotation at that point, it's possible the team's rotation situation looks much different by then.

Gunnar Henderson (intercostal) will begin the season on the 10-day injured list, although it sounds like he could be back when his 10 days are up or close to it. That means Holliday will be the club's Opening Day shortstop and Urias will get regular run early on in the season. It seems as though the Orioles are leaning toward using Westburg at second base and Urias at third.

I will attempt to keep this shorter than last week's update. However, some notable jobs have officially been decided since then and others opened up due to injuries, so I felt one final update was needed before Opening Day. Good luck this season!

Editor's note: the number in parenthesis is the player's NFBC ADP since 3/1

Baltimore Orioles

Second Base/Third Base/Shortstop: Jordan Westburg (79), Jackson Holliday (202), Ramon Urias (743)

Fifth Starter: Cade Povich (524), Kyle Gibson (713)

Boston Red Sox

Second Base: Kristian Campbell (287)

It's Campbell at the keystone, as the top prospect won the job despite a relatively lackluster spring training. The Red Sox felt he was taking better at-bats recently and also looking more comfortable at second base, which was enough for Campbell to beat out David Hamilton, who will operate in a reserve role. Campbell has five-category upside in fantasy and the Red Sox presumably will give him a pretty long leash.

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Richard Fitts (505), Sean Newcomb (745), Cooper Criswell (751)

Fitts is the No. 4 starter after a stellar Grapefruit League showing. The Red Sox have not yet named a fifth starter, but barring a strange turn of events it will be Newcomb, who is attempting to resurrect his career. He beat out Quinn Priester, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Criswell is also still around but will either join Priester in Worcester or pitch in long relief.

New York Yankees

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Will Warren (404), Carlos Carrasco (717)

With Clarke Schmidt (shoulder) starting the year on the IL, the competition for the final spot in the Yankees' rotation turned out to not be a competition at all. Or, at least it will be extended into the start of the season, as Schmidt is not expected to be out long and will likely supplant whomever of Warren and Carrasco is performing the worst.

Tampa Bay Rays

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Drew Rasmussen (252), Zack Littell (519)

Unfortunately, the nerve issue in Shane McClanahan's left triceps rendered this competition null and void. The Rays will need both Rasmussen and Littell, presumably for at least the first month or so of the season. Keep an eye on Joe Boyle, too. He's been optioned to Triple-A Durham, but he had a great spring and has loads of potential if the Rays are able to get him to throw enough strikes.

Toronto Blue Jays

Left Field/Center Field/Designated Hitter: Anthony Santander (83), Alan Roden (619), Will Wagner (660), Davis Schneider (728), Nathan Lukes (750), Myles Straw (750)

Joey Loperfido was surprisingly sent down, and so were Addison Barger, Steward Berroa and Jonatan Clase. Roden made the team, and while using him in center field while Daulton Varsho (shoulder) is out is probably a stretch, he should see plenty of starts versus righties between left field and/or DH. Lukes and Straw look to be the temporary fill-ins in center.

Chicago White Sox

Shortstop: Brooks Baldwin (744), Jacob Amaya (750), Nick Maton (N/A), Tristan Gray (N/A)

Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth have been sent down to Triple-A Charlotte, which leaves, well, not much left at shortstop for the White Sox. Manager Will Venable plans to mix and match at the position. And who could blame him? I wouldn't want to commit to any of the guys above, either. Amaya might have a slight edge here because he's a competent defender.

Closer: Mike Clevinger (519)

Venable hasn't officially announced anything here, but I'm calling it: Clevinger will open the season as the White Sox' closer. It mostly has to do with a lack of other viable options, but Clevinger has looked healthy and sharp this spring. He's a bottom-of-the-barrel closer option in fantasy, both because we can't trust that he'll be good and also because we know the White Sox won't be good.

Fifth Starter: Shane Smith (671), Bryse Wilson (750)

Rule 5 pick Smith has been told he's on the Opening Day roster, and all signs point to his role being Chicago's fifth starter, although that hasn't been announced yet. He's been impressive this spring and is a legitimate prospect, but the right-hander has lots working against him when it comes to his potential to be viable in fantasy leagues.

Cleveland Guardians

Second Base: Gabriel Arias (734), Daniel Schneemann (748)

Juan Brito was optioned to Triple-A Columbus and Tyler Freeman was traded, offering some clarity at the keystone. All signs point to Arias being the guy. He was always going to make the team because he's out of minor-league options, and the Guardians have run him out there regularly at second base this spring. Schneemann will get some starts at the keystone, too, but will bounce around to various positions.

Right Field: Nolan Jones (264), Jhonkensy Noel (520)

Surprise! The Guardians re-acquired Jones this past weekend in exchange for the aforementioned Freeman in a head-scratching trade (from the Rockies' perspective, anyway). He will immediately slide into the strong side of a platoon in right field, a spot that had been pegged for Will Brennan, who has been sent down. Noel really struggled this spring and will be limited to at-bats versus lefties for now.

Fifth Starter: Logan Allen (704)

Allen has won the final spot in Cleveland's rotation following a stellar Cactus League showing. The left-hander beat out Triston McKenzie and Joey Cantillo, both of whom will open the season in the bullpen. Allen really struggled last season, particularly with the home run ball, and his leash probably won't be very long.

Detroit Tigers

Center Field/Right Field/Designated Hitter: Riley Greene (102), Kerry Carpenter (184), Spencer Torkelson (440), Justyn-Henry Malloy (738), Manuel Margot (749), Jahmai Jones (751), Ryan Kreidler (N/A)

The Tigers' outfield depth will be tested early on in the season, to say the least. Matt Vierling (shoulder), Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are all out, with Perez expected to miss at least a month and Meadows already on the 60-day injured list. Vierling's timetable is less clear, but it doesn't seem as though he'll be back anytime soon, either. Greene has played some center field this spring, but the club appears inclined to mostly keep him in left. Margot was signed, but the Tigers also view him as more of a corner outfielder. That could leave Kreidler — who was sent to minor-league camp earlier this month — as the favorite for starts in center field. In right field, Carpenter is likely to see most of the action, with Torkelson picking up at-bats at DH.

Fourth Starter/Fifth Starter: Jackson Jobe (238), Casey Mize (369)

Kenta Maeda has shifted to the bullpen and Keider Montero was optioned to Triple-A Toledo, solidifying Jobe and Mize as the final two starters in the Tigers' rotation. Both are intriguing for fantasy purposes. Jobe has electric stuff, although he hasn't missed as many bats or thrown as many strikes as you'd like. Mize's stock has slipped, but he looked great this spring while showcasing more velocity.

Kansas City Royals

Fifth Starter: Kris Bubic (326)

Daniel Lynch made this more of a competition than it had promised to be, but Lynch has been moved to the bullpen, allowing us to write Bubic's name down in the Royals' rotation in ink. The left-hander's numbers this spring haven't been great, but he's maintained the velocity bump he showed last year in relief and also the sweeper he introduced last season.

First Base: Salvador Perez (68), Mark Canha (718), Cavan Biggio (751)

This position is open in the event Vinnie Pasquantino (hamstring) needs to miss time, which seems better than a 50/50 proposition right now. Perez was already slated to see some starts at first base this season as he usually does, and he could see a little more early on if Pasquantino is out. Canha was acquired via trade and already added to the roster, and Biggio has also made the club as a non-roster invitee.

Minnesota Twins

Second Base/Third Base/Designated Hitter: Willi Castro (216), Jose Miranda (483), Edouard Julien (690)

Royce Lewis (hamstring) and Brooks Lee (back) will both begin the season on the injured list. Castro handling second base, Miranda playing third and Julien being used often at DH seems to be the most likely way this plays out, but manager Rocco Baldelli will probably keep everyone guessing on a day-to-day basis. Castro can also handle third base, and Mickey Gasper is an option at second and DH. Baldelli could also give his regular outfielders time at DH and play Harrison Bader and/or DaShawn Keirsey in the outfield.

Houston Astros

Right Field: Cam Smith (371)

He entered spring training with 32 games of pro experience and had never played right field before, but Smith has won the Astros' starting right fielder job. The 22-year-old has had some rough moments in the field as he learns the position on the fly, but he consistently crushed the ball. Smith's primary competition for the right field gig, Chas McCormick, didn't do much this spring following a terribly disappointing 2024 campaign, which probably made the team's decision easier.

Los Angeles Angels

Second Base/Shortstop/Third Base: Luis Rengifo (167), Christian Moore (640), Tim Anderson (728), Kevin Newman (731), Kyren Paris (748)

We already knew the Angels would be without Zach Neto (shoulder) for the first few weeks of the season, and the other half of the left side of the infield, Yoan Moncada (thumb), could need a stint on the IL as well. Newman is pegged for shortstop while Neto is out, and Rengifo will play third base if Moncada is shelved. In that instance, Anderson could be the second baseman. If Moncada is ready to go, the Halos would probably go with Rengifo at the keystone. Moore is still in camp, but he hasn't had a great spring and appears likely to begin the season in the minors.

Fifth Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (729)

Kochanowicz will open the season as the No. 5 starter for the Angels, getting the nod over Reid Detmers, who will be used in relief. The sinkerballing Kochanowicz managed to limit runs this spring and did a decent job of run prevention during his chances last season, as well. However, with his comically-low strikeout rate (9.4 percent in 2024), the 6-foot-7 right-hander is constantly walking a tightrope.

Center Field: Jo Adell (290)

The Angels surprisingly released Mickey Moniak this week, effectively ending this competition. Adell always seemed likely to win it, anyway, but he should now have more margin for error in center field. Mike Trout, of course, is making the move to right field this season.

Sacramento Athletics

Second Base: Max Schuemann (713), Max Muncy (725), Luis Urias (748)

Zack Gelof needs surgery for a hamate bone fracture, which means the Athletics need a second baseman. The "other" Max Muncy could be first in line, as it's already been announced that he's made the team. The A's probably wouldn't keep one of their better prospects around unless they intended to play him. He's got some deep-league appeal if he does indeed play regularly.

Seattle Mariners

Second Base: Dylan Moore (453), Ryan Bliss (635)

This hasn't been called yet, but the Mariners seem to prefer to keep Moore in a super utility role, which bodes well for Bliss being named the starting second baseman. Bliss has a little bit of pop and has posted gaudy stolen base totals in the minors, so he could have fantasy relevance. The home park and the lineup won't do him any favors, though.

Designated Hitter: Mitch Garver (524), Rowdy Tellez (737)

Mitch Haniger was cut loose, eliminating one DH option, while Tellez was officially selected to the roster, adding another. That Tellez bats left-handed and Garver is also the backup catcher would seem to point to Tellez receiving the bulk of the starts at DH against righties, but it's unlikely to be a strict platoon situation.

Texas Rangers

Center Field: Leody Taveras (621)

Evan Carter entered camp as the heavy favorite to capture the Rangers' center field job, but he was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday after slashing .154/.214/.205 with a 15:3 K:BB during Cactus League play. Carter knocking some rust off in the minors probably isn't the worst thing after he missed most of the 2024 season because of back problems, but it's still disappointing to see.

Closer: Chris Martin (292), Robert Garcia (616), Luke Jackson (743)

Manager Bruce Bochy threw a wrench into this situation by using Jackson as his closer in an exhibition win Monday and saying afterward that how he deployed his relievers in the contest — with Garcia getting the seventh and Martin the eighth — will be close to what he does in the regular season. No one has been anointed here, but it's fair to now consider Jackson at the top of the pecking order.