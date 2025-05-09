Chase Burns News: Thriving at Double-A

Burns allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over five innings for Double-A Chattanooga on Thursday.

Burns allowed a home run but largely overmatched opposing batters. The Wake Forest product matched a professional high of eight strikeouts and retired six of the last seven batters faced. In three starts since a promotion from High-A Dayton, the right-hander has a 1.93 ERA and 21:2 K:BB ratio across 14 innings for the Lookouts.