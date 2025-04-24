Fantasy Baseball
Chase Dollander News: Drops third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Dollander (1-3) took the loss against the Royals in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was another tough outing for Dollander, who's now allowed four or more runs in three of his first four big-league starts. The 23-year-old rookie sports a 7.91 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings this year. Dollander currently lines up for a home matchup with the Athletics in his next start.

