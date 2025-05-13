Fantasy Baseball
Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen News: Earns first win of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 8:46pm

Flexen (1-0) worked around a hit and a walk to toss two scoreless innings of relief and earn the win in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Marlins. He struck out one.

Making his fourth appearance in the majors this season, Flexen picked up his first win. After working as a starter in recent years, the veteran has transitioned to the bullpen in 2025, and he's off to a good start for the Cubs. Flexen has yet to allow a run across seven innings of work and he's struck out six. The righty has also covered multiple innings on two occasions, giving Chicago some valuable length in relief.

Chris Flexen
Chicago Cubs
