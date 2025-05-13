Chris Flexen News: Earns first win of 2025
Flexen (1-0) worked around a hit and a walk to toss two scoreless innings of relief and earn the win in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Marlins. He struck out one.
Making his fourth appearance in the majors this season, Flexen picked up his first win. After working as a starter in recent years, the veteran has transitioned to the bullpen in 2025, and he's off to a good start for the Cubs. Flexen has yet to allow a run across seven innings of work and he's struck out six. The righty has also covered multiple innings on two occasions, giving Chicago some valuable length in relief.
