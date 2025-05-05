Chris Flexen News: Might draw start this weekend

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Flexen could enter the rotation in place of the injured Shota Imanaga (hamstring), Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Counsell also mentioned prospect Cade Horton as a possibility, but Flexen, unlike Horton, is already on the 26-man and 40-man rosters, giving him a potential edge. After changing his arm slot, Flexen posted a 1.16 ERA and 21:8 K:BB over 23.1 frames with Triple-A Iowa and then tossed three scoreless frames this past Friday out of the bullpen against the Brewers. Imanaga's next turn comes up this weekend in New York versus the Mets.