Chris Flexen News: Nabs three-inning save

Flexen allowed a hit and two walks while striking out four over three scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.

This was the first save Flexen has posted since the 2022 campaign with the Mariners. He was just selected from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, and this was his major-league season debut after covering 23.1 innings with a 1.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP as a starter with the minor-league club to begin the year. Flexen threw 36 of 54 pitches for strikes in this outing. While he performed well and spared the bullpen, he could still ultimately get rotated off the big-league roster if the Cubs decide they need a fresh reliever in the coming days.