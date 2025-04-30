Chris Flexen News: Will have contract selected

The Cubs plan to select Flexen's contract from Triple-A Iowa, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Flexen could have opted out of his minor-league contract on May 1 if not added to the big-league roster by then, and the Cubs have decided to keep him around. The righty changed his arm slot at Iowa and has posted a 1.16 ERA and 21:8 K:BB over 23.1 frames covering five starts. He's expected to serve in a long relief role for now and will be officially added to the roster Wednesday or Thursday.