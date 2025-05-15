Chris Paddack News: Dominates Orioles

Paddack (2-3) picked up the win Thursday against Baltimore, allowing three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Paddack cruised to his second consecutive victory, logging his first scoreless start of 2025. He's now allowed one or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, and he owns a 1.85 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 24.1 innings during that stretch. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday against the Guardians.