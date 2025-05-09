Chris Paddack News: Flirts with perfection in first win

Paddack (1-3) earned the win Friday against the Giants after allowing one run on three hits and no walks in 7.1 innings. He struck out six.

Paddack had a perfect game going through 5.2 innings, but Christian Koss' sixth-inning single spoiled that bid. Even so, it was the longest outing of the year for the veteran right-hander, who also tied his season high with six punchouts. After giving up 12 runs over his first 7.1 innings in 2025, Paddack has tossed at least five frames and yielded two runs or fewer in five of his last six appearances. He sports a 2.51 ERA and 26:10 K:BB across 32.1 innings during this period, offering him plenty of momentum ahead of his next scheduled start against the scuffling Orioles.