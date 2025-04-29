Fantasy Baseball
Chris Paddack News: Quality showing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 10:31pm

Paddack didn't factor in the decision Tuesday at Cleveland after allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

Paddack generated just four swinging strikes on 76 pitches, but the only real damage against him came on a solo homer by Bo Naylor during the third inning. The right-hander has given up just five earned runs across his past five four starts and has gone exactly five frames in each of those outings, but he's marred by an 0-3 record. He's pitching better of late, but Paddack still has an inflated 5.60 ERA for the season since he surrendered nine runs in his season debut.

