Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Tuesday's game postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 12:30pm

Paddack won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Guardians since the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on this series, as Monday's contest was suspended after three innings and was set to resume prior to Tuesday's regularly scheduled game. The suspended contest is now set to resume Wednesday ahead of the second game of the series, with the other game scheduled to be made up via a doubleheader Sept. 20. Paddack is likely to pitch in one of Wednesday's contests, with the suspended game being advantageous since the Twins hold a 2-1 lead.

Chris Paddack
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
