Chris Stratton News: DFA'd by Kansas City

The Royals designated Stratton for assignment Sunday.

Stratton exercised his $4.5 million player option for 2025 during the offseason after posting a 5.55 ERA in 57 outings during the regular season last year, and the Royals have decided to cut him loose after he gave up 15 earned runs across 17 innings to begin this season. The right-hander seems likely to clear waivers given what remains of his salary.