Christian Koss headshot

Christian Koss News: Makes MLB debut Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:42am

Koss went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Astros.

Koss drew the start at second base during his big-league debut. The 27-year-old reached first on a walk in the third frame and displayed his speed by scoring from first on a two-run double by Willy Adames. Koss is expected to operate as a utility infielder for the Giants this season, though he's a candidate to receive playing time in the outfield as well, per Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Christian Koss
San Francisco Giants
