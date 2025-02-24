Christian Moore News: Will play some 3B this spring

Moore will get looks at both second base and third base during spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moore was already expected to compete for an Opening Day roster spot as a second baseman, but he could increase his chances of breaking camp with the big club if he can prove himself capable of handling the hot corner. Though the Angels signed Yoan Moncada on Feb. 6 to fill a need at third base in the wake of Anthony Rendon's potentially season-ending hip surgery, the team hasn't yet committed to a specific starter either there or at second base. Luis Rengifo is also a candidate to start at either position, and Tim Anderson has spent some time at the keystone this spring as well.