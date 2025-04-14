Fantasy Baseball
Christian Vazquez headshot

Christian Vazquez Injury: Departs early with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Vazquez exited Monday's game against the Mets after appearing to injure his right hand on a foul tip, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Vazquez is likely headed for X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. Mickey Gasper took over behind the dish, and it would be up to Ryan Jeffers and Gasper to cover the catching duties if Vazquez is forced to miss additional time.

Christian Vazquez
Minnesota Twins
