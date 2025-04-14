Christian Vazquez Injury: Departs early with injury
Vazquez exited Monday's game against the Mets after appearing to injure his right hand on a foul tip, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Vazquez is likely headed for X-rays to determine the extent of the injury. Mickey Gasper took over behind the dish, and it would be up to Ryan Jeffers and Gasper to cover the catching duties if Vazquez is forced to miss additional time.
