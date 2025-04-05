Weekly Hitter Rankings: Red, Blue and White

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Boston Red Sox lead the rankings this week with series facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. They score above average across the board, so look for the Red Sox to have a big week facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. Hey, let's see you come up with clever titles and ledes every week.

The Red Sox are one of just four teams with seven games, joining the Royals, Blue Jays and Twins. Everyone else has six contests.

Lefty swingers on the Royals, Angels and Twins line up for a productive week, with six games facing right-handed starters.

Week of April 7 - 13

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings