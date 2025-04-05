Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Red, Blue and White

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Red, Blue and White

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on April 5, 2025
This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Boston Red Sox lead the rankings this week with series facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. They score above average across the board, so look for the Red Sox to have a big week facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. Hey, let's see you come up with clever titles and ledes every week.

The Red Sox are one of just four teams with seven games, joining the Royals, Blue Jays and Twins. Everyone else has six contests.

Lefty swingers on the Royals, Angels and Twins line up for a productive week, with six games facing right-handed starters.

Remember to visit here Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.

Week of April 7 - 13

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index

Weekly Team Hitting Rankings

TM

GMS

vLHP

vRHP

HOME

AWAY

HR LHB

HR RHB

SB

P LHB

P RHB

RUNS

AVE LHB

AVE RHB

TOTAL

1ARZ

6

1

5

6

0

83

81

77

98

99

97

94

94

94

2ATH

6

1

5

6

0

86

83

94

101

100

93

96

95

95

3ATL

6

1

5

3

3

100

98

105

101

97

96

97

95

95

4BAL

6

1

5

3

3

105

83

113

99

101

102

97

96

96

5BOS

7

2

5

4

3

113

112

129

104

105

128

123

1ARZ

6

1

5

6

0

83

81

77

98

99

97

94

94

94

2ATH

6

1

5

6

0

86

83

94

101

100

93

96

95

95

3ATL

6

1

5

3

3

100

98

105

101

97

96

97

95

95

4BAL

6

1

5

3

3

105

83

113

99

101

102

97

96

96

5BOS

7

2

5

4

3

113

112

129

104

105

128

123

124

124

6CHC

6

1

5

3

3

107

114

99

102

101

93

97

98

98

7CHW

6

3

3

3

3

121

111

88

96

100

96

96

97

97

8CIN

6

2

4

3

3

102

102

101

101

99

90

96

95

95

9CLE

6

2

4

6

0

109

105

88

103

105

100

99

100

100

10COL

6

3

3

3

3

104

110

77

97

102

91

94

96

95

11DET

6

2

4

3

3

92

90

94

98

98

94

94

94

94

12HOU

6

1

5

3

3

103

109

104

105

99

104

99

98

98

13KC

7

1

6

4

3

96

90

109

97

99

118

115

116

116

14LAA

6

0

6

0

6

105

103

102

101

98

90

95

94

94

15LAD

6

3

3

3

3

115

122

115

100

102

104

99

101

100

16MIA

6

2

4

3

3

96

92

119

102

100

93

97

96

96

17MIL

6

2

4

0

6

97

104

103

102

107

109

97

100

99

18MIN

7

1

6

3

4

94

82

83

98

101

111

113

113

113

19NYM

6

1

5

3

3

91

88

95

106

107

116

99

99

99

20NYY

6

2

4

3

3

95

95

90

96

99

101

94

95

95

21PHI

6

2

4

0

6

92

97

96

99

98

103

94

94

94

22PIT

6

2

4

3

3

113

105

99

100

96

93

97

95

96

23SD

6

2

4

3

3

91

88

83

104

105

110

97

98

98

24SF

6

2

4

3

3

94

90

99

99

100

94

95

95

95

25SEA

6

2

4

6

0

94

105

103

99

98

84

95

96

96

26STL

6

1

5

3

3

89

87

100

100

94

93

95

92

93

27TB

6

2

4

6

0

97

94

109

99

99

92

97

96

96

28TEX

6

2

4

0

6

96

102

111

93

91

90

92

91

91

29TOR

7

2

5

0

7

110

98

105

98

100

117

115

115

115

30WSH

6

1

5

3

3

104

103

110

101

102

93

97

97

97

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZEflin RMorton RKremer R Quintana LPatrick RPeralta R
ATHKing RCease RVasquez R Canning RPeterson LSenga R
ATL Wheeler RWalker RLuzardo L@Bradley R@Rasmussen R@Baz R
BAL@Gallen R@Kelly R@Pfaadt R Francis RBerrios RLucas L
BOSBerrios RLucas LGausman RBassitt R@Martin R@Perez L@Smith R
CHCCorbin LEovaldi RMahle R @Sasaki R@Glasnow R@May R
CHW @Allen L@Lively R@Williams RNewcomb LCrochet LHouck R
CIN@Webb R@Roupp R@Verlander R Falter LHeaney LMlodzinski R
CLE Smith RBurke RCannon RBubic LLorenzen RRagans L
COL Peralta RCortes LAlexander L@Pivetta R@Hart L@King R
DETRodon LCarrasco RFried L @Paddack R@Woods Richardson R@Lopez R
HOU@Gilbert R@Castillo R@Castillo R Kochanowicz RAnderson LHendricks R
KCWoods Richardson RLopez RRyan ROber R@Bibee R@Ortiz R@Allen L
LAA @Baz R@Pepiot R@Littell R@Arrighetti R@Blanco R@Wesneski R
LAD@Williams R@Gore L@Irvin R Boyd LBrown RSteele L
MIA@Senga R@Holmes R@Megill R Parker LOgasawara LWilliams R
MIL @Freeland L@Senzatela R@Feltner R@Rodriguez L@Burnes R@Gallen R
MIN@Lorenzen R@Ragans L@Lugo R@Wacha ROlson RJobe RMize R
NYMGillispie RPhillips RMeyer R @Sears L@Estes R@Severino R
NYY@Mize R@Skubal L@Flaherty R Ray LHicks RWebb R
PHI @Sale L@Elder R@Schwellenbach R@Pallante R@Mikolas R@Liberatore L
PITLiberatore LGray RFedde R @Singer R@Abbott L@Greene R
SD@Severino R@Springs L@Bido R Marquez RDollander RFreeland L
SEAWesneski RValdez LBrown R deGrom RRocker RCorbin L
SFGreene RLodolo LMartinez R @Stroman R@Warren R@Rodon L
STL@Mlodzinski R@Skenes R@Keller R Nola RSanchez LWheeler R
TB Hendricks RKikuchi LSoriano RSmith-Shawver RHolmes RSale L
TEX@Steele L@Taillon R@Imanaga L @Miller R@Woo R@Gilbert R
TOR@Crochet L@Houck R@Buehler R@Fitts R@Sugano R@Povich L@Eflin R
WSHMay RSnell LYamamoto R @Quantrill R@Alcantara R@Gillispie R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
