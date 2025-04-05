Weekly Hitter Rankings: Red, Blue and White

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.
The Boston Red Sox lead the rankings this week with series facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. They score above average across the board, so look for the Red Sox to have a big week facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. Hey, let's see you come up with clever titles and ledes every week.
The Red Sox are one of just four teams with seven games, joining the Royals, Blue Jays and Twins. Everyone else has six contests.
Lefty swingers on the Royals, Angels and Twins line up for a productive week, with six games facing right-handed starters.
Remember to visit here Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.
Week of April 7 - 13
KEY (100 neutral)
- HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
- SB – Stolen Base Index
- P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
- Runs – Runs scoring index
Weekly Team Hitting Rankings
|TM
GMS
vLHP
vRHP
HOME
AWAY
HR LHB
HR RHB
SB
P LHB
P RHB
RUNS
AVE LHB
AVE RHB
TOTAL
|1
|ARZ
6
1
5
6
0
83
81
77
98
99
97
94
94
94
|2
|ATH
6
1
5
6
0
86
83
94
101
100
93
96
95
95
|3
|ATL
6
1
5
3
3
100
98
105
101
97
96
97
95
95
|4
|BAL
6
1
5
3
3
105
83
113
99
101
102
97
96
96
|5
|BOS
7
2
5
4
3
113
112
129
104
105
128
123
The Boston Red Sox lead the rankings this week with series facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. They score above average across the board, so look for the Red Sox to have a big week facing the Blue Jays and White Sox. Hey, let's see you come up with clever titles and ledes every week.
The Red Sox are one of just four teams with seven games, joining the Royals, Blue Jays and Twins. Everyone else has six contests.
Lefty swingers on the Royals, Angels and Twins line up for a productive week, with six games facing right-handed starters.
Remember to visit here Sunday night for the individual hitter rankings.
Week of April 7 - 13
KEY (100 neutral)
- HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
- SB – Stolen Base Index
- P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
- Runs – Runs scoring index
Weekly Team Hitting Rankings
|TM
GMS
vLHP
vRHP
HOME
AWAY
HR LHB
HR RHB
SB
P LHB
P RHB
RUNS
AVE LHB
AVE RHB
TOTAL
|1
|ARZ
6
1
5
6
0
83
81
77
98
99
97
94
94
94
|2
|ATH
6
1
5
6
0
86
83
94
101
100
93
96
95
95
|3
|ATL
6
1
5
3
3
100
98
105
101
97
96
97
95
95
|4
|BAL
6
1
5
3
3
105
83
113
99
101
102
97
96
96
|5
|BOS
7
2
5
4
3
113
112
129
104
105
128
123
124
124
|6
|CHC
6
1
5
3
3
107
114
99
102
101
93
97
98
98
|7
|CHW
6
3
3
3
3
121
111
88
96
100
96
96
97
97
|8
|CIN
6
2
4
3
3
102
102
101
101
99
90
96
95
95
|9
|CLE
6
2
4
6
0
109
105
88
103
105
100
99
100
100
|10
|COL
6
3
3
3
3
104
110
77
97
102
91
94
96
95
|11
|DET
6
2
4
3
3
92
90
94
98
98
94
94
94
94
|12
|HOU
6
1
5
3
3
103
109
104
105
99
104
99
98
98
|13
|KC
7
1
6
4
3
96
90
109
97
99
118
115
116
116
|14
|LAA
6
0
6
0
6
105
103
102
101
98
90
95
94
94
|15
|LAD
6
3
3
3
3
115
122
115
100
102
104
99
101
100
|16
|MIA
6
2
4
3
3
96
92
119
102
100
93
97
96
96
|17
|MIL
6
2
4
0
6
97
104
103
102
107
109
97
100
99
|18
|MIN
7
1
6
3
4
94
82
83
98
101
111
113
113
113
|19
|NYM
6
1
5
3
3
91
88
95
106
107
116
99
99
99
|20
|NYY
6
2
4
3
3
95
95
90
96
99
101
94
95
95
|21
|PHI
6
2
4
0
6
92
97
96
99
98
103
94
94
94
|22
|PIT
6
2
4
3
3
113
105
99
100
96
93
97
95
96
|23
|SD
6
2
4
3
3
91
88
83
104
105
110
97
98
98
|24
|SF
6
2
4
3
3
94
90
99
99
100
94
95
95
95
|25
|SEA
6
2
4
6
0
94
105
103
99
98
84
95
96
96
|26
|STL
6
1
5
3
3
89
87
100
100
94
93
95
92
93
|27
|TB
6
2
4
6
0
97
94
109
99
99
92
97
96
96
|28
|TEX
6
2
4
0
6
96
102
111
93
91
90
92
91
91
|29
|TOR
7
2
5
0
7
110
98
105
98
100
117
115
115
115
|30
|WSH
6
1
5
3
3
104
103
110
101
102
93
97
97
97
Pitching Matchups
|Team
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|SUN
|ARZ
|Eflin R
|Morton R
|Kremer R
|Quintana L
|Patrick R
|Peralta R
|ATH
|King R
|Cease R
|Vasquez R
|Canning R
|Peterson L
|Senga R
|ATL
|Wheeler R
|Walker R
|Luzardo L
|@Bradley R
|@Rasmussen R
|@Baz R
|BAL
|@Gallen R
|@Kelly R
|@Pfaadt R
|Francis R
|Berrios R
|Lucas L
|BOS
|Berrios R
|Lucas L
|Gausman R
|Bassitt R
|@Martin R
|@Perez L
|@Smith R
|CHC
|Corbin L
|Eovaldi R
|Mahle R
|@Sasaki R
|@Glasnow R
|@May R
|CHW
|@Allen L
|@Lively R
|@Williams R
|Newcomb L
|Crochet L
|Houck R
|CIN
|@Webb R
|@Roupp R
|@Verlander R
|Falter L
|Heaney L
|Mlodzinski R
|CLE
|Smith R
|Burke R
|Cannon R
|Bubic L
|Lorenzen R
|Ragans L
|COL
|Peralta R
|Cortes L
|Alexander L
|@Pivetta R
|@Hart L
|@King R
|DET
|Rodon L
|Carrasco R
|Fried L
|@Paddack R
|@Woods Richardson R
|@Lopez R
|HOU
|@Gilbert R
|@Castillo R
|@Castillo R
|Kochanowicz R
|Anderson L
|Hendricks R
|KC
|Woods Richardson R
|Lopez R
|Ryan R
|Ober R
|@Bibee R
|@Ortiz R
|@Allen L
|LAA
|@Baz R
|@Pepiot R
|@Littell R
|@Arrighetti R
|@Blanco R
|@Wesneski R
|LAD
|@Williams R
|@Gore L
|@Irvin R
|Boyd L
|Brown R
|Steele L
|MIA
|@Senga R
|@Holmes R
|@Megill R
|Parker L
|Ogasawara L
|Williams R
|MIL
|@Freeland L
|@Senzatela R
|@Feltner R
|@Rodriguez L
|@Burnes R
|@Gallen R
|MIN
|@Lorenzen R
|@Ragans L
|@Lugo R
|@Wacha R
|Olson R
|Jobe R
|Mize R
|NYM
|Gillispie R
|Phillips R
|Meyer R
|@Sears L
|@Estes R
|@Severino R
|NYY
|@Mize R
|@Skubal L
|@Flaherty R
|Ray L
|Hicks R
|Webb R
|PHI
|@Sale L
|@Elder R
|@Schwellenbach R
|@Pallante R
|@Mikolas R
|@Liberatore L
|PIT
|Liberatore L
|Gray R
|Fedde R
|@Singer R
|@Abbott L
|@Greene R
|SD
|@Severino R
|@Springs L
|@Bido R
|Marquez R
|Dollander R
|Freeland L
|SEA
|Wesneski R
|Valdez L
|Brown R
|deGrom R
|Rocker R
|Corbin L
|SF
|Greene R
|Lodolo L
|Martinez R
|@Stroman R
|@Warren R
|@Rodon L
|STL
|@Mlodzinski R
|@Skenes R
|@Keller R
|Nola R
|Sanchez L
|Wheeler R
|TB
|Hendricks R
|Kikuchi L
|Soriano R
|Smith-Shawver R
|Holmes R
|Sale L
|TEX
|@Steele L
|@Taillon R
|@Imanaga L
|@Miller R
|@Woo R
|@Gilbert R
|TOR
|@Crochet L
|@Houck R
|@Buehler R
|@Fitts R
|@Sugano R
|@Povich L
|@Eflin R
|WSH
|May R
|Snell L
|Yamamoto R
|@Quantrill R
|@Alcantara R
|@Gillispie R