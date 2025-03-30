Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Spotlight on NL Central

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Spotlight on NL Central

Todd Zola 
Published on March 30, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Newcomers to these rankings: Look for a primer later this week.

The Reds and Brewers are both set up for productive weeks, mostly because they're the only teams with a full set of seven games - with everyone else at six.

Righty platoon hitters on the White Sox, Astros, Mets, Rays and Rangers aren't slated to face any southpaw starters this week.

Please check back tonight when the individual hitter rankings will be posted.

Week of March 31 - April 6

Weekly Team Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ6240611410810210110410999100100
ATL61533109116108102102105100101101
BAL6333310682999697100979596
BOS61533112969397101106989898
CHC624339291819910299959696
CHW60633107104909697100969696
CIN7253411811510310299107120118119
CLE624061121019210010294979696
COL624331091199010098101989898
DET615339098119

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ6240611410810210110410999100100
ATL61533109116108102102105100101101
BAL6333310682999697100979596
BOS61533112969397101106989898
CHC624339291819910299959696
CHW60633107104909697100969696
CIN7253411811510310299107120118119
CLE624061121019210010294979696
COL624331091199010098101989898
DET615339098119102100100989898
HOU60633109100981009798989696
KC62433989279100102104979797
LAA615331059985979892959595
LAD6333311212099989697989898
MIA6153399961111019891979696
MIL734701101068810199116120119119
MIN61533119102114103103102102100100
NYM6063396921041051041061009999
NYY624331059410998100105989898
ATH6153398105113104105110101102102
PHI61560108111102102103109101102102
PIT61533978896989690959393
SD6333398969596103103969998
SF615339395113979292959494
SEA624338491959810188949695
STL63333909994103100110999899
TB60633105981021029989989696
TEX6063312111410310297971009797
TOR62433106105111104101981009999
WSH615331151161119710192989999

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Warren R@Rodon L@Carrasco R@Irvin R@Parker L@Soroka R
ATL@Glasnow R@May R@Snell L Phillips RMeyer RQuantrill R
BALNewcomb L Crochet LHouck R@Lugo R@Wacha R@Bubic L
BOS@Povich L @Eflin R@Morton RFedde RPallante RMikolas R
CHC@Estes R@Severino R@Springs L Pivetta RVasquez RHart L
CHWPaddack RWoods Richardson RLopez R @Flaherty R@Olson R@Jobe R
CINRocker REovaldi RLeiter R@Cortes L@Civale R@Alexander L@Patrick R
CLE@Hart L@King R@Cease R @Soriano R@Kochanowicz R@Anderson L
COL@Sanchez L @Wheeler R@Walker RBido RSears LEstes R
DET@Hancock R@Gilbert R@Castillo R Cannon RMartin RPerez L
HOUHicks RWebb RRoupp R@Ryan R @Ober R@Paddack R
KC@Alexander L@Patrick R@Peralta R Kremer RSugano RPovich L
LAA@Mikolas R@Liberatore L@Gray R Williams RBibee ROrtiz R
LADHolmes RSale LLopez R @Luzardo L@Nola R@Sanchez L
MIAPeterson LSenga RHolmes R @Schwellenbach R@Smith-Shawver R@Holmes R
MILBubic LLorenzen RRagans LLodolo LMartinez RSinger RSpiers R
MIN@Perez L@Smith R@Burke RBrown R Arrighetti RBlanco R
NYM@Quantrill R@Alcantara R@Gillispie R Rodriguez RBassitt RFrancis R
NYY Burnes RGallen RKelly R@Keller R@Falter L@Heaney L
ATHBrown RSteele LTaillon R @Feltner R@Marquez R@Blalock R
PHIMarquez R Freeland LSenzatela RYamamoto RSasaki RGlasnow R
PIT@Rasmussen R@Baz R@Pepiot R Fried LStroman RWarren R
SDOrtiz RAllen LLively R @Imanaga L@Boyd L@Brown R
SEAJobe RMize RSkubal L @Verlander R@Ray L@Hicks R
SF@Blanco R@Wesneski R@Valdez L Miller RWoo RHancock R
STLAnderson LHendricks RKikuchi L @Buehler R@Fitts R@Newcomb L
TBMlodzinski RBurrows RSkenes R @Mahle R@deGrom R@Rocker R
TEX@Singer R@Spiers R@Greene R Littell RBradley RRasmussen R
TORSoroka RWilliams RGore L @Megill R@Canning R@Peterson L
WSH@Francis R@Berrios R@Gausman R Pfaadt RRodriguez LBurnes R

Baseball
