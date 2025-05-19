Christian Vazquez News: Back on bench Monday

Vazquez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Due in large part to injuries decimating the Twins' depth in recent days, Vazquez had started at catcher in each of the last three games, while top backstop Ryan Jeffers served as the team's designated hitter in all of those contests. However, with Harrison Bader returning from a groin injury Saturday and with Willi Castro (knee) back in the lineup Monday after a two-game absence, Vazquez will retreat to the bench. Vazquez's playing time could be more sporadic moving forward while Jeffers likely sees most of his starts behind the dish and the Twins instead opting to rotate a number of players at the DH spot.