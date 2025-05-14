Christian Vazquez News: Pops first homer of 2025

Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The veteran backstop took Dean Kremer deep in the fourth inning, giving Vazquez his first long ball of the year. He's added little offense in general to begin the campaign -- Vazquez's .193/.277/.316 slash line through 57 plate appearances has him on pace to record a sub-.600 OPS for the third straight year.