Christian Yelich News: Making spring debut Saturday
Yelich (back) will serve as the DH and bat second in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.
Saturday marks the first time Yelich will play in a game setting since undergoing surgery in August to address a herniated disc in his lower back. It's unclear how far away he is from returning to the field, though he'll likely be used primarily as a DH once the regular season begins anyway.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now