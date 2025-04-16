Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams Injury: Runs on field Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Abrams (hip) did some running on the field Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Abrams has also hit in the batting cage and is "definitely making good progress," per Nationals manager Dave Martinez. There is optimism Abrams will be ready for activation when first eligible April 22, but he'll first need to show he can make lateral movements at shortstop without discomfort in his right hip.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now