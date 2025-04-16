CJ Abrams Injury: Runs on field Tuesday
Abrams (hip) did some running on the field Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Abrams has also hit in the batting cage and is "definitely making good progress," per Nationals manager Dave Martinez. There is optimism Abrams will be ready for activation when first eligible April 22, but he'll first need to show he can make lateral movements at shortstop without discomfort in his right hip.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now