CJ Abrams News: Activated from IL

The Nationals reinstated Abrams (hip) from the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Abrams has been on the injured list since April 12 after straining right his hip flexor while attempting to steal a base. He has since played two rehab games at Double-A Harrisburg, during which he went 0-for-4 with two walks and a sacrifice fly. He'll reclaim his role as Washington's everyday shortstop now that he's healthy, and Trey Lipscomb will head back to Triple-A to free up a roster spot.