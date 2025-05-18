CJ Abrams News: Homers twice in win
Abrams went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.
Abrams led off the game with a home run and added another in the second inning. The shortstop has been locked in over his past 10 games, logging five multi-hit performances with eight extra-base hits, four RBI, eight runs scored and a steal. On the season, he's slashing .312/.368/.574 with eight home runs, 18 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 156 plate appearances.
