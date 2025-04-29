CJ Abrams News: Knocks four hits

Abrams went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, one RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

Abrams hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and later scored in the ninth after a single. He also had a triple in the third inning and fell a home run shy of the cycle. Abrams now has five multi-hit games in 17 appearances this season, resulting in a .279/.306/.559 slash line.