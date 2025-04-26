CJ Abrams News: Makes impact in Friday's win

Abrams went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Mets.

After going hitless in his return from the IL on Thursday, Abrams led off the ninth inning with a triple that just eluded right fielder Juan Soto at the wall, sparking a two-run, walk-off rally by the Nats. While Abrams' .240 batting average (12-for-50) on the season isn't anything special, he's a perfect 5-for-5 on the basepaths and has been scalding the ball when he's made contact, with seven of his 12 hits going for extra bases (two double, a triple, four homers).