Abrams went 2-for-3 with a run scored during Wednesday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

Abrams got on base in four of his five plate appearances, tallying a pair of singles and a pair of walks. The 24-year-old shortstop has been exceptional this season, slashing .311/.375/.525 across 137 plate appearances to go along with five home runs, 18 runs, 15 RBI and eight stolen bases.