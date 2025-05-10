CJ Abrams News: Three more hits Friday

Abrams went 3-for-4 with a double in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

It's the second straight three-hit performance from the shortstop, who has been on fire the last few weeks. Over the last 14 games. Abrams is slashing .368/.446/.509 with four steals, seven RBI and 10 runs, and he's hitting the ball with considerably more authority this season -- after posting an average exit velocity in the 16th percentile (87.4 mph) in 2023 and the 29th percentile (88.2 mph) in 2024, the 24-year-old is sitting in the 72nd percentile (91.1 mph) so far in 2025.