Clay Holmes News: Earns first win of 2025

Holmes (1-1) came away with the win against the Marlins on Tuesday. He gave up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 across 5.1 innings.

Holmes got off to a rough start by allowing two runs in the first inning, but he was nearly flawless over the next four frames, striking out nine batters over that span. He was tagged for two more runs in the sixth, but the Mets were able to generate enough offense for Holmes to log his first win of the 2025 campaign. In his first three starts of 2025, Holmes has a 4.30 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 14.2 innings. His next start is tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Twins.