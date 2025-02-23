Fantasy Baseball
Clay Holmes headshot

Clay Holmes News: Sharp in Grapefruit League opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Holmes struck out three over three perfect innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 31-year-old right-hander has made only four starts among his 311 career big-league appearances and none since 2018, but Holmes' attempt to win a spot in the Mets' rotation this spring got off to a brilliant start. He fired 26 of 34 pitches for strikes, and per Will Sammon of The Athletic, Holmes worked in seven changeups and a couple cutters, two new pitches which could help expand his arsenal from the sinker/slider/sweeper mix that allowed him to rack up 74 saves over the last three seasons for the Yankees.

