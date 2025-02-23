Clay Holmes News: Sharp in Grapefruit League opener

Holmes struck out three over three perfect innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The 31-year-old right-hander has made only four starts among his 311 career big-league appearances and none since 2018, but Holmes' attempt to win a spot in the Mets' rotation this spring got off to a brilliant start. He fired 26 of 34 pitches for strikes, and per Will Sammon of The Athletic, Holmes worked in seven changeups and a couple cutters, two new pitches which could help expand his arsenal from the sinker/slider/sweeper mix that allowed him to rack up 74 saves over the last three seasons for the Yankees.