MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 14

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Published on May 14, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is our lone ace on the slate and is priced $1,000 more than anyone else - and for good reason. His strikeout rate is over 30 percent and is by far the best of the available starters, which has helped lead him to three games of at least 27 DK points over his last five. He's a worthy choice to spend up on.

We've also highlighted Jameson Taillon, Colton Gordon and Randy Vasquez in our optimizer. Our top point-per-dollar option is Vasquez, who draws a matchup against an Angels squad that leads the MLB in strikeout rate at 27.4 percent. Gordon will make his MLB debut and has posted an impressive 2.55 ERA across eight starts in Triple-A. Taillon also draws a nice matchup against the Marlins, who have been held under five runs in six straight. Clay Holmes, Nick Lodolo, Chris Bassitt and Gunnar Hoglund all rank well in the metrics below to give DFS players plenty of options tonight. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%

Yoshinobu Yamamoto13114
Clay Holmes2135
Nick Lodolo3576
Chris Bassitt4427
Jameson Taillon51284
Patrick Corbin69122
Ryan Pepiot711616
Mitchell Parker86148
Colton Gordon9N/AN/A17
Gunnar Hoglund10249
Michael Lorenzen1110511
Bryce Elder1213912
Randy Vasquez1314151
Davis Martin147113
Ryan Weathers15N/AN/A10
Bailey Falter1681015
Kyle Hendricks17151318
Antonio Senzatela18161613

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Dodgers6.31High
Rangers6.216High
Mets5.89High
Padres5.82Medium
Reds5.78High
Braves5.610High
Cubs5.111Low
Blue Jays5.07Medium
Astros4.73Medium
Royals4.212High
Nationals3.813Medium
Angels3.518Low
Rays3.46Medium
Rockies3.214Medium
White Sox3.117Low
Marlins2.74Low
Athletics2.65Low
Pirates2.515Low

My primary team stack targets

Rockies vs. LHP Corbin (4.62 FIP vs. 3.13 ERA). Key pieces: Hunter Goodman, Kyle Farmer, Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck, Ryan McMahon

Reds vs. RHP Martin (4.37 FIP, 15.2 K%). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Santiago Espinal, Elly De La Cruz, Gavin Lux, Austin Hays

Astros vs. RHP Lorenzen (4.63 FIP vs. 3.57 ERA). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes

Nationals vs. RHP Elder (5.21 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Amed Rosario, Jose Tena, CJ Abrams, Alex Call, James Wood

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
