MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 14

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is our lone ace on the slate and is priced $1,000 more than anyone else - and for good reason. His strikeout rate is over 30 percent and is by far the best of the available starters, which has helped lead him to three games of at least 27 DK points over his last five. He's a worthy choice to spend up on.

We've also highlighted Jameson Taillon, Colton Gordon and Randy Vasquez in our optimizer. Our top point-per-dollar option is Vasquez, who draws a matchup against an Angels squad that leads the MLB in strikeout rate at 27.4 percent. Gordon will make his MLB debut and has posted an impressive 2.55 ERA across eight starts in Triple-A. Taillon also draws a nice matchup against the Marlins, who have been held under five runs in six straight. Clay Holmes, Nick Lodolo, Chris Bassitt and Gunnar Hoglund all rank well in the metrics below to give DFS players plenty of options tonight.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):