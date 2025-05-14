MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, May 14

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.
Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!
*No postponements expected
Yoshinobu Yamamoto is our lone ace on the slate and is priced $1,000 more than anyone else - and for good reason. His strikeout rate is over 30 percent and is by far the best of the available starters, which has helped lead him to three games of at least 27 DK points over his last five. He's a worthy choice to spend up on.
We've also highlighted Jameson Taillon, Colton Gordon and Randy Vasquez in our optimizer. Our top point-per-dollar option is Vasquez, who draws a matchup against an Angels squad that leads the MLB in strikeout rate at 27.4 percent. Gordon will make his MLB debut and has posted an impressive 2.55 ERA across eight starts in Triple-A. Taillon also draws a nice matchup against the Marlins, who have been held under five runs in six straight. Clay Holmes, Nick Lodolo, Chris Bassitt and Gunnar Hoglund all rank well in the metrics below to give DFS players plenty of options tonight.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (stats are from 2025 season only):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|1
|3
|1
|14
|Clay Holmes
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Nick Lodolo
|3
|5
|7
|6
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Jameson Taillon
|5
|12
|8
|4
|Patrick Corbin
|6
|9
|12
|2
|Ryan Pepiot
|7
|11
|6
|16
|Mitchell Parker
|8
|6
|14
|8
|Colton Gordon
|9
|N/A
|N/A
|17
|Gunnar Hoglund
|10
|2
|4
|9
|Michael Lorenzen
|11
|10
|5
|11
|Bryce Elder
|12
|13
|9
|12
|Randy Vasquez
|13
|14
|15
|1
|Davis Martin
|14
|7
|11
|3
|Ryan Weathers
|15
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|Bailey Falter
|16
|8
|10
|15
|Kyle Hendricks
|17
|15
|13
|18
|Antonio Senzatela
|18
|16
|16
|13
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Dodgers
|6.3
|1
|High
|Rangers
|6.2
|16
|High
|Mets
|5.8
|9
|High
|Padres
|5.8
|2
|Medium
|Reds
|5.7
|8
|High
|Braves
|5.6
|10
|High
|Cubs
|5.1
|11
|Low
|Blue Jays
|5.0
|7
|Medium
|Astros
|4.7
|3
|Medium
|Royals
|4.2
|12
|High
|Nationals
|3.8
|13
|Medium
|Angels
|3.5
|18
|Low
|Rays
|3.4
|6
|Medium
|Rockies
|3.2
|14
|Medium
|White Sox
|3.1
|17
|Low
|Marlins
|2.7
|4
|Low
|Athletics
|2.6
|5
|Low
|Pirates
|2.5
|15
|Low
My primary team stack targets
Rockies vs. LHP Corbin (4.62 FIP vs. 3.13 ERA). Key pieces: Hunter Goodman, Kyle Farmer, Brenton Doyle, Jordan Beck, Ryan McMahon
Reds vs. RHP Martin (4.37 FIP, 15.2 K%). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Santiago Espinal, Elly De La Cruz, Gavin Lux, Austin Hays
Astros vs. RHP Lorenzen (4.63 FIP vs. 3.57 ERA). Key pieces: Yainer Diaz, Christian Walker, Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes
Nationals vs. RHP Elder (5.21 FIP, 1.9 HR/9). Key pieces: Amed Rosario, Jose Tena, CJ Abrams, Alex Call, James Wood
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Brandon Lowe: 5-for-11, 3 HR; .455 BA, 1.902 OPS
- Brandon Nimmo: 5-for-12, 1 HR; .417 BA, 1.167 OPS
- Manny Machado: 9-for-20, 1 2B; .450 BA, .950 OPS
- Jake Cronenworth: 4-for-13, 1 HR; .308 BA, .973 OPS
- Ryan McMahon: 7-for-16, 1 2B; .438 BA, .938 OPS
For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.