Clayton Kershaw Injury: Looks ready for 2025 debut

Kershaw (toe) allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters over four innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Making what was likely his fifth and final rehab start, Kershaw was generally efficient (35 strikes on 57 pitches) and topped out at 88.8 miles per hour with his fastball. Though Kershaw has never been the most overpowering pitcher, he averaged 90 mph with his fastball over his seven starts with the Dodgers in 2024, so the diminished velocity he's shown during his rehab assignment means that any success that he might have at the big-league level this season could hinge even more heavily on inducing weak contact rather than making bats miss. From a workload standpoint, Kershaw isn't expected to face any major restrictions when he returns from the 60-day injured list, as he had gotten stretched out to six innings and 66 pitches over the course of his minor-league assignment. He's expected to be activated when first eligible next Sunday to make his 2025 Dodgers debut in a home start against the Angels.