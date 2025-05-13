Clayton Kershaw Injury: Starting Saturday

Kershaw (toe/knee) is expected to start Saturday's contest against the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Kershaw has missed the entirety of the 2025 season to this point while recovering from left toe and left knee surgeries, but he now appears to be all set to return to action over the weekend. The left-hander has made three rehab starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City, posting a 3.75 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 12 innings. Kershaw was limited to just seven starts with the Dodgers during the 2024 regular season, producing a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP, both of which represented career highs for the 18-year pro. He'll likely operate under some sort of pitch count restriction in his return versus the Angels.