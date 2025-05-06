Clayton Kershaw Injury: Unhittable in latest rehab start

Kershaw (toe/knee) threw six scoreless and hitless innings for the Dodgers' Arizona Complex League affiliate Tuesday. He walked one batter and struck out four.

Kershaw's previous rehab outing was with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he pitched for Los Angeles' ACL club Tuesday and predictably dominated lower-level hitters with six hitless frames. The future Hall of Famer has appeared in four minor-league rehab games to date, allowing a total of four runs over 17 innings while posting a 14:3 K:BB. Kershaw said before beginning his rehab assignment that his elbow was doing well but that his surgically repaired toe was further behind, though manager Dave Roberts has since said that the southpaw has felt better after each minor-league outing, per Sonja Chen of MLB.com. Kershaw isn't eligible to come off the 60-day IL until May 17, so he'll likely pitch in at least one more minor-league game before making his return to the big club.