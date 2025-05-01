Clayton Kershaw Injury: Works five frames in rehab start

Kershaw (toe/knee) tossed five innings in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Kershaw was originally scheduled to make this start Tuesday, but inclement weather pushed his appearance back a day. The veteran lefty got through four scoreless frames before wilting a bit in the fifth, when he gave up two homers and all three of his runs. Despite the late fade, this was another promising outing for Kershaw, as he got up to 66 pitches and five innings (his first two rehab starts went three frames apiece). Kershaw is clearly making progress toward a return to the big-league club, but he's not eligible to be activated off the injured list until May 17, so he figures to make at least a couple more starts in the minors over the next two weeks.