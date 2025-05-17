Fantasy Baseball
Clayton Kershaw headshot

Clayton Kershaw News: Shows rust in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Kershaw allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Kershaw struggled in his major-league season debut after a largely successful five-start rehab stint while recovering from left knee and left toe surgeries. The Angels got three of their runs on three hits and two walks in the first inning, marking a rough opening frame for the southpaw. Kershaw ended with 83 pitches (48 strikes) in the contest. Assuming he feels fine, he is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Mets next weekend. Even if he has to ease his way back to full fitness, Kershaw's presence is a welcome sight for a Dodgers rotation that has been hammered by injuries early in 2025.

Clayton Kershaw
Los Angeles Dodgers
