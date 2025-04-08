Connor Gillispie News: Lasts four innings against Mets

Gillispie (0-1) did not factor into the decision against the Mets on Tuesday. He gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Tuesday was the second straight start against the Mets for Gillispie, and for a second consecutive time he came away with the no-decision as Calvin Faucher was tagged with the loss. Gillispie tossed 74 pitches (43 strikes) but was unable to reach five innings of work after doing so in each of his first two starts of the 2025 season, and he's begun the year with a 3.27 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 22 frames. With the Marlins slated for two off-days over the next week, Gillispie may not take the mound again until the weekend series against the Phillies.