Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Third Time Through

Most starters have three outings under their belt, which is enough to look for differences from previous seasons. Changes in strikeout and walk rates aren't yet predictive, but they offer a filter to dig into those with improvements or declines. Is there a reason? Higher or lower velocity? A new pitch or sequencing? This is the time of the season to be more aggressive with streaming. Run scoring is down relative to the rest of the season and there are signs the drop may be greater this year, emphasizing the need to stream early. It always helps to have a reason to trust a decision and using K% and BB% as a filter is a sage approach.

Week of April 14 - 20

Mixed League